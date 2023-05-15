Aberdeen Water Treatment Superintendent roasts city management, claims that water testing lab work has been “faked” since 2020

Whoof! During the public input tonight at the City Council meeting in Aberdeen, the first person on the agenda was Bob Braun, Superintendent of the Aberdeen Water Treatment plant since 2017.. and an employee there for the last 13 years.

And in a show of fireworks, he absolutely unloaded on the Aberdeen City Council, and as far as I could tell, especially the city Manager, expressing that the water treatment “plant is ready to fail,” among other problems.

From Hub City Radio, go to 3:10 in the video, and get ready to watch the show.

During the video, about at 5:30, he explains how in November of 2020 he caught an employee faking lab work. And after reporting it, he was not allowed to take any action. And as he claims, water tests have been faked to this day.

He also went through a litany of employee issues that he was not allowed to take any action on, as well as delays that increased costs for taxpayers, because they were held for no discernible reason. He also explained how he was denied the ability to get surgery by his employer.

It culminated in his giving his notice to the city as a man fed up with his work situation.

It will be interesting to see what kind of ripples this sets off with the city residents, and whether anyone digs into it further.

Water tests have been faked since 2017? I wonder if Aberdeen will see a run on bottled water.