About that Larry Rhoden Facebook update.

Seriously, I have heard this from two people now.

Larry Rhoden just updated his profile picture. I’m not on Facebook a ton, but I’m also pretty sure his profile picture has been him with a fish for a couple years. Sandy does Facebook, I don’t think Larry does. The new picture is sure a good one for someone who may be in the spot light soon.

Actually, there are two profiles out there for Larry, and one of them did very recently have this photo:

(That is a nice fish). But, a lot of people have noticed there is a new profile out there that has no material yet other than this photo:

Hmmm… No fish, but something else. That almost looks a little campaign-ish. Is a nice guy – Larry Rhoden- going to finish first in the sweepstakes for Lt. Governor?

We’ll see…

