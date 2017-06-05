According to Lora Hubbel, South Central South Dakotans are abusive and neglectful.

Seriously, I don’t go looking for this stuff. But when it pops into my twitter feed, it’s hard to ignore statements from an alleged Gubernatorial Candidate that go beyond the pale:
A child was allegedly abused in an Iowa home, and dies a horrific death. And somehow GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel translates that into an indictment of the people who dwell in South Central South Dakota?
Why would she put this out there? Does she think this is going to sway anyone to her side? She needs to try to think a bit more and tweet a LOT less. I would be there won’t be too many folks from South Central South Dakota that will give her the time of day.
She doesn’t seem to have any feel for persuasion, and she should give up now and not try to act like she is some conservative savior who is going to take on the corrupt establishment.
Sounds like you’re describing Donald Trump.
There must be a handful of loons out there that believe in her. I’d still like to know where in South Dakota these supposed FEMA camps are she said she knew of when asked by Ryan Gaddy at the SF Library press conference during her last run for Governor. Are they still there? Locations? Repurposed by Homeland Security? Lora, Tara or Lee Stranahan? Answers please.
Is this her real Twitter feed? I had seen somewhere that she had been hacked.