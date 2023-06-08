Wow. Looks like the primary has definitely started…
A weak man appeases a mob. A man of courage stands up to them.
Our first ad in support of Mike Pence for president: pic.twitter.com/WQvuiMdoSV
One thought on “Ad in support of Mike Pence goes after Donald Trump hard.”
Pence just went to a 4th of July party and lit his one and only sparkler before it even got dark out. Wouldn’t actually surprise me if that PAC was somehow funded by Trump. The best move Trump could make is to let Pence get all of his momentum up right now and then watch him quickly fade into oblivion, just like the aforementioned sparkler.