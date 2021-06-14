Added some new political ribbons to my collection today! Pettigrew and Kittridge for Senate!

It was a long day helping to sort political buttons today, but I managed to obtain these phenomenal ribbons for my collection. They are absolutely great:

Four Pettigrew for Senator Ribbons and a great Taft for President/Kittredge for Senator Piece, along with another Taft Ribbon.

The State Convention ribbon puts it at about 1890 with August 28th date, so I’m still chasing an elusive ribbon for the first state GOP State Convention to add to my set of ribbons for the 2nd-7th conventions.. but I’m sure there’s something out there somewhere!