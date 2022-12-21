Additional statewide elected officials endorse John Wiik for South Dakota Republican Party Chairman

BIG STONE CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – A head of the January 14th Chairman vote, John Wiik announces endorsements from statewide elected officials, outgoing Republican State Party Leadership, and State Central Committee Members.

“John Wiik is the right man for the job and a strong voice for conservative values and common sense leadership,” said Senator John Thune. “John will be an experienced and committed executive for the state party and I fully endorse and support him as our next GOP chairman.”

“John and I have talked about his vision for the South Dakota Republican Party.” Said Senator Mike Rounds “I’m confident John’s conservative values and leadership skills will help lead our party to even greater success. John will make a strong chair and I’m proud to endorse him as our next GOP Chairman.”

The following statewide elected officials have endorsed John Wiik’s race for GOP state party Chairman:

Governor Kristi Noem

Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden

Senator John Thune

Senator Mike Rounds

Congressman Dusty Johnson

Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley

Treasurer Josh Haeder

Secretary of State Monae Johnson

Auditor Rich Sattgast

Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson

Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson

School & Public Lands Commissioner Elect Brock Greenfield

The following 78 GOP Leadership and Central Committee members have endorsed John Wiik for GOP state party Chairman:

Republican State Party Chairman Dan Lederman

RNC Committeeman Ried Holien

State Republican Party Vice Chairman Linda Rausch

State Republican Party Treasurer Justin Bell

State Republican Party Secretary Marilyn Oakes

Aurora County Chairman Dan Hargreaves

Aurora County Vice Chairman Marlene Hargreaves

Aurora County Committeewoman Estelle Konechne

Aurora County Committeeman Mike Konechne

Beadle County Vice Chairman Nancy Ziegeldorf

Beadle County Committeeman David Wheeler

Brookings County Chairman Jim Gilkerson

Brookings County Vice Chairman Stephne Miller

Brookings County Committeeman Jim Schade

Brookings County Committeewoman Lillian Hellickson

Brown County Chairman Katie Washnok

Brown County Committeewoman Jen Hieb

Brown County Committeeman Wayne Bierman

Brule County Vice Chairman Patti Geibink

Codington County Chairman Bret Holien

Codington County Vice Chairman Brenda Hanten

Codington County Committeeman Byron Callies

Custer County Chairman Lea Anne McWhorter

Custer County Vice Chairman Fred Mills

Custer County Committeewoman Marilyn Oakes

Davison County Chairman Josh Klumb

Deuel County Chairman Mary Klockman

Deuel County Vice Chairman Eli Pieper

Edmunds County Chairman Julie Johnson

Edmunds County Committeeman Vaughan Beck

Grant County Chairman John Wiik

Grant County Vice Chairman Carol Halverson

Grant County Committeewoman Cheri Meagher

Grant County Committeeman Chris Giesen

Haakon County Chairman Stephen Clements

Hamlin County Chairman Randall Frederick

Hamlin County Vice Chairman Cynthia Frederick

Hamlin County Committeeman Brock Brown

Hamlin County Committeewoman Stephanie Sauder

Harding County Chairman Betty Olson

Hughes County Chairman Jason Williams

Hughes County Vice Chairman Terra Larson

Hughes County Committeeman Mike Mehlhoff

Hughes County Committeewoman Lorian Naasz

Lawrence County Chairman Mary Fitzgerald

Lawrence County Vice Chairman Gary Coe

Lawrence County Committeewoman Karen Brandt

Lincoln County Chairman Nathan Block

Lincoln County Committeewoman Dee Van Deest

Lincoln County Committeeman Justin Smith

Lyman County Chairman Rebecca Reimer

Lyman County Vice Chairman Christian Skunk

McPherson County Chairman Charlie Hoffman

McPherson County Vice Chairman Linda Schauer

McPherson County Committeewoman Cindy Flakoll

McPherson County Committeeman Herb Flakoll

Meade County Chairman Linn Hendrickson

Meade County Committeewoman Sandy Rhoden

Minnehaha County Chairman Maggie Sutton

Moody County Chairman Les Heinemann

Moody County Vice Chairman Anne Beal

Moody County Committeewoman Lisbeth Heinemann

Moody County Committeeman William Beal

Pennington County Chairman Jeff Holbrook

Pennington County Vice Chairman Lauri Davis

Pennington County Committeeman Ed Randazzo

Perkins County Committeeman Shane Penfield

Spink County Chairman Larry Nielson

Spink County Committeewoman Julia Ratushny

Tripp County Committeewoman Abby Jorgensen

Tripp County Committeeman Cody Jorgensen

Union County Chairman Dan Lederman

Union County Committeewoman Bonnie Lohry

Union County Committeeman Dirk Lohry

Walworth County Chairman Dana Randall

Yankton County Chairman Debra Bodenstedt

Yankton County Committeeman Greg Adamson

Ziebach County Vice Chairman Gary Cudmore

The South Dakota Republican Party will vote for Chairman on January 14th, 2023.

