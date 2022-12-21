Additional statewide elected officials endorse John Wiik for South Dakota Republican Party Chairman
BIG STONE CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – A head of the January 14th Chairman vote, John Wiik announces endorsements from statewide elected officials, outgoing Republican State Party Leadership, and State Central Committee Members.
“John Wiik is the right man for the job and a strong voice for conservative values and common sense leadership,” said Senator John Thune. “John will be an experienced and committed executive for the state party and I fully endorse and support him as our next GOP chairman.”
“John and I have talked about his vision for the South Dakota Republican Party.” Said Senator Mike Rounds “I’m confident John’s conservative values and leadership skills will help lead our party to even greater success. John will make a strong chair and I’m proud to endorse him as our next GOP Chairman.”
The following statewide elected officials have endorsed John Wiik’s race for GOP state party Chairman:
- Governor Kristi Noem
- Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden
- Senator John Thune
- Senator Mike Rounds
- Congressman Dusty Johnson
- Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley
- Treasurer Josh Haeder
- Secretary of State Monae Johnson
- Auditor Rich Sattgast
- Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson
- Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson
- School & Public Lands Commissioner Elect Brock Greenfield
The following 78 GOP Leadership and Central Committee members have endorsed John Wiik for GOP state party Chairman:
- Republican State Party Chairman Dan Lederman
- RNC Committeeman Ried Holien
- State Republican Party Vice Chairman Linda Rausch
- State Republican Party Treasurer Justin Bell
- State Republican Party Secretary Marilyn Oakes
- Aurora County Chairman Dan Hargreaves
- Aurora County Vice Chairman Marlene Hargreaves
- Aurora County Committeewoman Estelle Konechne
- Aurora County Committeeman Mike Konechne
- Beadle County Vice Chairman Nancy Ziegeldorf
- Beadle County Committeeman David Wheeler
- Brookings County Chairman Jim Gilkerson
- Brookings County Vice Chairman Stephne Miller
- Brookings County Committeeman Jim Schade
- Brookings County Committeewoman Lillian Hellickson
- Brown County Chairman Katie Washnok
- Brown County Committeewoman Jen Hieb
- Brown County Committeeman Wayne Bierman
- Brule County Vice Chairman Patti Geibink
- Codington County Chairman Bret Holien
- Codington County Vice Chairman Brenda Hanten
- Codington County Committeeman Byron Callies
- Custer County Chairman Lea Anne McWhorter
- Custer County Vice Chairman Fred Mills
- Custer County Committeewoman Marilyn Oakes
- Davison County Chairman Josh Klumb
- Deuel County Chairman Mary Klockman
- Deuel County Vice Chairman Eli Pieper
- Edmunds County Chairman Julie Johnson
- Edmunds County Committeeman Vaughan Beck
- Grant County Chairman John Wiik
- Grant County Vice Chairman Carol Halverson
- Grant County Committeewoman Cheri Meagher
- Grant County Committeeman Chris Giesen
- Haakon County Chairman Stephen Clements
- Hamlin County Chairman Randall Frederick
- Hamlin County Vice Chairman Cynthia Frederick
- Hamlin County Committeeman Brock Brown
- Hamlin County Committeewoman Stephanie Sauder
- Harding County Chairman Betty Olson
- Hughes County Chairman Jason Williams
- Hughes County Vice Chairman Terra Larson
- Hughes County Committeeman Mike Mehlhoff
- Hughes County Committeewoman Lorian Naasz
- Lawrence County Chairman Mary Fitzgerald
- Lawrence County Vice Chairman Gary Coe
- Lawrence County Committeewoman Karen Brandt
- Lincoln County Chairman Nathan Block
- Lincoln County Committeewoman Dee Van Deest
- Lincoln County Committeeman Justin Smith
- Lyman County Chairman Rebecca Reimer
- Lyman County Vice Chairman Christian Skunk
- McPherson County Chairman Charlie Hoffman
- McPherson County Vice Chairman Linda Schauer
- McPherson County Committeewoman Cindy Flakoll
- McPherson County Committeeman Herb Flakoll
- Meade County Chairman Linn Hendrickson
- Meade County Committeewoman Sandy Rhoden
- Minnehaha County Chairman Maggie Sutton
- Moody County Chairman Les Heinemann
- Moody County Vice Chairman Anne Beal
- Moody County Committeewoman Lisbeth Heinemann
- Moody County Committeeman William Beal
- Pennington County Chairman Jeff Holbrook
- Pennington County Vice Chairman Lauri Davis
- Pennington County Committeeman Ed Randazzo
- Perkins County Committeeman Shane Penfield
- Spink County Chairman Larry Nielson
- Spink County Committeewoman Julia Ratushny
- Tripp County Committeewoman Abby Jorgensen
- Tripp County Committeeman Cody Jorgensen
- Union County Chairman Dan Lederman
- Union County Committeewoman Bonnie Lohry
- Union County Committeeman Dirk Lohry
- Walworth County Chairman Dana Randall
- Yankton County Chairman Debra Bodenstedt
- Yankton County Committeeman Greg Adamson
- Ziebach County Vice Chairman Gary Cudmore
The South Dakota Republican Party will vote for Chairman on January 14th, 2023.
