Johnson To Host Phone Town Hall on Coronavirus

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will host a telephone town hall with constituents to discuss the coronavirus tomorrow. Deputy State Epidemiologist Dustin Ortbahn will join to discuss state efforts. Constituents are encouraged to join the call.

What: Telephone Town Hall on COVID-19

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2020; 7:20pm CT/ 6:20pm MT

Dialing information: 877-229-8493 Pin: 118995

###