AFP Applauds the Senate State Affairs Committee for Protecting Free Speech

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) today applauded the Senate State Affairs Committee for passing HB 1087, which seeks to protect the free speech rights of students on our college campuses. AFP-SD has played an active role in expanding free expression through testimony, contacting legislators, and urging activists across the state to support the measure.

AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar issued the following statement:

“AFP-SD applauds the Senate State Affairs Committee for allowing the expansion of free expression on South Dakota’s campuses. These environments offer students the opportunity to engage with an array of disciplines and ideas that lead to a thoughtful and diverse society. We look forward to the full Senate quickly passing this important legislation.”

Background:

AFP-SD Deputy State Director applauded the South Dakota Board of Regents efforts to support free expression on campuses in December through an op-ed in the Rapid City Journal: Regents move to protect free speech.

