AFP Files initiated measure to reduce sales tax

AFP-SD Files Initiated Measure Proposal Tackling the Sales Tax

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) today filed an initiated measure proposal to reduce the sales tax rate in conjunction with the Wayfair Supreme Court case decision. This effort comes in response to legislation passed in the 2016 legislative session that called for the reduction of the sales tax by 0.1% for every $20 million raised from online sales tax collection.

AFP-SD hopes that the South Dakota Legislature will tackle this important issue to avoid the cost of having this initiated measure effort appear on the 2020 ballot.

AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar issued the following statement:

“Now that South Dakota is collecting taxes from online sales, the legislature needs to fulfill the deal agreed to in 2016 and reduce the sales tax rate. Our activists are committed to ensuring that the legislature reduces the sales tax, but if lawmakers don’t, they will be equally committed to hitting the pavement to pass the initiated measure.”

Background:

AFP-SD is mobilizing activists statewide and urging lawmakers to keep their promise and lower the state sales tax.

To view AFP-SD’s website urging South Dakotans to contact their legislators, view here.

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) exists to recruit, educate, and mobilize citizens in support of the policies and goals of a free society at the local, state, and federal level, helping every American live their dream – especially the least fortunate. AFP has more than 3.2 million activists across the nation, a local infrastructure that includes 36 state chapters, and has received financial support from more than 100,000 Americans in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.AmericansForProsperity.org

