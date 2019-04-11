AFP-SD Releases Updated Report Highlighting Impact of Gas Tax on South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) today launched a new campaign advocating solutions for improving America’s infrastructure without imposing new burdens on consumers through a 25-cent per gallon gas tax hike, which would impact virtually every aspect of the economy

In the first phase of this campaign, AFP is releasing an updated state-by-state analysis of the real-life consequences that such a tax increase would have on people across the country.

View State-by-State Analysis of a 25-Cent Per Gallon Federal Gas Tax Increase

The report finds that South Dakota households would see an additional on-average $340 per year tax burden increase with the implementation of a 25-cent per gallon federal gas tax increase.

AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar issued the following statement:

“South Dakotans shoulder enough of a tax burden without facing an increased gas tax imposed by federal lawmakers. We urge South Dakota’s senators to prioritize improving our nation’s infrastructure while not adding to the financial burdens families across our state already face.”

The group is also launching digital ads encouraging Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds to oppose any efforts to increase the gas tax while prioritizing key reforms that will improve our nation’s infrastructure. This announcement is part of a six-figure, nationwide campaign and will focus on prioritizing key reforms that will improve our nation’s infrastructure, such as:

Preserving federal infrastructure dollars for targeted construction projects of a national priority;

Unleashing private investment in infrastructure assets;

Returning power and responsibility to the states wherever possible;

Overhauling the regulatory and permitting system to improve outcomes and efficiency; and

Eliminating costly and unfair labor restrictions.

AFP has long maintained that there are better ways to address our nation’s infrastructure challenges than asking taxpayers to reach back into their pockets to funnel more money into a broken system. The economy is booming in large part to the tax and regulatory reforms that Congress and the administration have implemented, and we urge them not to undermine that success by clawing back that tax relief at the gas pump.

