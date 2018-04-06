AFP-SD: Tariffs Put South Dakota Farmers at Risk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) released a statement Thursday opposing actions taken by the administration that have caused retaliatory tariffs from China. On Wednesday, China announced new 25 percent tariffs against the U.S. that include soybeans and corn.

China is the largest importer of South Dakota soybeans.

“Implementing tariffs and risking retaliatory measures with other nations does not bode well for South Dakota farmers,” said AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar. “South Dakota farmers have benefited significantly on the global market with China being our state’s number one consumer of soybeans. We believe a free and open, global economy increases prosperity for South Dakotans and all Americans. We urge the administration to reverse course and take these self-destructive policies off the table before they cause more harm than they already have.”

For further information or an interview, contact Don Haggar at dhaggar@afphq.org.

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) exists to recruit, educate, and mobilize citizens in support of the policies and goals of a free society at the local, state, and federal level, helping every American live their dream – especially the least fortunate. AFP has more than 3.2 million activists across the nation, a local infrastructure that includes 36 state chapters, and has received financial support from more than 100,000 Americans in all 50 states. For more information, visitwww.AmericansForProsperity.org