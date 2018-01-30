AFP Tax Reform meeting with Congresswoman Noem

From my Mailbox, an update on the forum recently held in Rapid City by Americans for Prosperity:

South Dakota’s Rep. Kristi Noem joined Americans for Prosperity to share her work in Washington on tax reform. Rep. Noem faced the absurdity of burdensome tax policy when her family was left to pay a “death tax” after her father’s death. She helped shape this most recent tax reform with situations like this in mind.

Bottom line: tax reform is going to benefit South Dakota. Individuals and families will get to keep more of their own money and small businesses will have more to invest in their businesses and employees.

Listen to what Rep. Noem has to say about the benefits of tax reform for South Dakotans!

