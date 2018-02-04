After 6 months, looks like I’ve been ‘un-banned’ by Krebs for Congress facebook page

I about fell over from shock as a ‘Shantel Krebs for Congress’ post appeared in my facebook feed this morning. And in checking, it appears that the campaign has ‘un-banned’ me.

If you recall my post from September:

The blocking seems to have coincided with the announcement of the results of the party’s Straw Poll, which I really didn’t say anything about. It’s not going to prevent me from mentioning the campaign, or talking about issues or concerns that I might notice. But what it does do is remove positive campaign items that might be worth highlighting for the readers from coming to my notice so I can share them with readers. So, Shantel Krebs has joined Lora Hubbel to hide things from public view. Not exactly a campaign strategy I ever have employed in nearly 30 years of this stuff.

Read that here.

Now I have posts such as this appearing in my facebook feed again:

Someone let me know why it was important to prevent my seeing that in the first place?

4 months to go.

