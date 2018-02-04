After 6 months, looks like I’ve been ‘un-banned’ by Krebs for Congress facebook page

I about fell over from shock as a ‘Shantel Krebs for Congress’ post appeared in my facebook feed this morning. And in checking, it appears that the campaign has ‘un-banned’ me.
If you recall my post from September:
The blocking seems to have coincided with the announcement of the results of the party’s Straw Poll, which I really didn’t say anything about. It’s not going to prevent me from mentioning the campaign, or talking about issues or concerns that I might notice. But what it does do is remove positive campaign items that might be worth highlighting for the readers from coming to my notice so I can share them with readers.
So, Shantel Krebs has joined Lora Hubbel to hide things from public view. Not exactly a campaign strategy I ever have employed in nearly 30 years of this stuff.
Now I have posts such as this appearing in my facebook feed again:
Someone let me know why it was important to prevent my seeing that in the first place?
4 months to go.
“But what it does do is remove positive campaign items that might be worth highlighting for the readers from coming to my notice so I can share them with readers.”
“Someone let me know why it was important to prevent my seeing that in the first place?”
Well, you seem to be in full campaign mode for Dusty Johnson, and nearly everything you publish about Shantel seems to be presented with maximized negative spin. Maybe someone in her campaign said, “The fewer ‘positive campaign items’ Pat Powers ‘highlights’ about us, the better.”
You’re notorious for blocking people from this blog on less sufficient grounds.
That’s your opinion, although it’s incorrect. I’ve only blocked maybe 2 people, and placed a couple others under moderation, requiring screening before I’ll let their posts through. And that’s specifically because they would not abide by the rules.
Otherwise, if you think I’m writing something in a negative tone, I can’t help it if you think a campaign’s actions portrays it in a negative light. The comment section is there if you want to cheer someone on.