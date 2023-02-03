After complaining that her suspension was silencing the voices of 25,000 people, Sen. Frye-Mueller absent from Senate today.

Where’s is Senator Julie Frye Mueller in this photo of the Senate Floor today? Answer: she’s not, and was marked ABSENT from the legislature.

If you recall, Senator Mueller is recently off of her suspension from the South Dakota State Senate where during her suspension, she had a lot to say about what happens when a legislator is absent from that body:

“I am thankful to rightfully return to the South Dakota Senate to represent the citizens of District 30. The action of this body in suspending the Rules of the Senate to immediately suspend a member WITHOUT DUE PROCESS on an accusation alone without evidence is simply unjust. The consequence of these actions were to silence the voices of over 25,000 people.

Read her words here.

Yet now that her suspension has been lifted, where is Julie? After complaining that her suspension would silence the voices of 25,000, Sen. Frye-Mueller skipped the legislative session today, and was absent for all proceedings on the Senate floor.

Senator Julie Frye Mueller decided to skip session, silencing the voices of 25,000 people in District 30, and leaving them unrepresented?

Someone should investigate that.