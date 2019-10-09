After DCI report, it’s apparent that the Minnehaha Co State’s Attorney office needs a change in culture and leadership. Badly.

Someone might want to get in touch with Dean Wermer. Because it sure sounds like the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office has been run like Delta House.

That’s a fun atmosphere if you’re a fraternity. But not so good if you’re a taxpayer funded county office.

If you haven’t read the Attorney General’s report on Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan, go do that now. Apparently you have to about stab someone to be removed from office, and case law backs that impression up.

Because the report provided by the Attorney General, as investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation appears to be one of the most damning examples of an elected official’s bad behavior (that people were going to go on the record for) that anyone has ever seen in modern South Dakota history:

Keep in mind what is in the report is what people would go on the record for, including McGowan being “a very absent boss,” and people bringing alcohol to McGowan’s house during working hours at his request. Not to mention an incident with a female coworker where McGowan invited himself to her house to drink as a condition of her taking leave, and making her feel uncomfortable in the process.

And this stuff appears to be just what’s bubbling up to the surface.

I think we all get it that it appears as if he’s got some big issues with alcohol. And it’s good that he’s addressing them. But what about not showing up, claiming he’s overworked when he actually only had 4 cases at the time of his absence, not to mention that he thought going to a female subordinate’s house to drink was somehow appropriate?

As opposed to another term of office, as McGowan claimed he’s intending in an interview to KELOland, it sounds like the office needs new leadership and a complete change in office culture, badly.

One can’t help but question if there’s a correlation between a county office with bad morale and a party atmosphere which functions in spite of the boss, and the crime rate of Sioux Falls which has been cited as “soaring.”

After reading that report, while there might not be a clear cut legal basis for his removal based on case law, McGowan should absolutely forget running again.

And frankly given the substance of this report, he should give great consideration to resigning now.