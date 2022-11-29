After dumping hundreds of thousands into state elections with highly negative advertising that didn’t ring true in many cases, the Convention of States has announced that they are coming to the State Capitol with their hat in hand, asking for legislation:
Former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Rick Santorum will return to the South Dakota Capitol in December, marking his second trip to Pierre this year.
The Convention of States advocacy group, which is pushing for South Dakota to join 19 other states in calling for a constitutional convention, announced Monday morning that Santorum will make remarks from the Capitol Visitor Center on Dec. 6 ahead of Gov. Kristi Noem’s annual budget address.
If you don’t recall the story from a few months ago…
The track record of the convention group’s spending is spotty. In South Dakota, where the group and its affiliates spent more than $200,000 targeting four state Senate seats, Duvall was the only one of its targets to lose. And the challenger who beat her, Jim Mehlhaff, said in an interview that he thinks the group’s intervention hurt him.
“I didn’t appreciate the negative tone of their mailers. It probably cost me some votes,” said Mehlhaff, a former member of Pierre’s city commission who had his own base of support in the district before the intervention of Convention of States. “This is South Dakota. People don’t like negative campaigns.”
Also very good reading on their assault on democracy here.
This group went scorched earth in the legislative primaries, and now are coming back with hat in hand asking for legislation?
I’m sure that’s going to go well for them. Good luck with that one. Especially in the State Senate.
14 thoughts on “After dumping hundreds of thousands into primary elections, Convention of States coming back to Pierre with their hand out. Good luck with that one.”
We do not need a Convention of States, we need the Constitution to be followed and our laws to be enforced.
Easily said, not easy being done. Both parties have ignored the Constitution and love living on the gravy train.
We also need to realize we are living under constitution the federal courts have altered and obliterated. Article V was put in the Constitution to address government overreach… You know like the Bill of Rights (all added to the Constitution later) as well as the 11th Amendment which was added to address the courts expansion of power.
Quit being afraid of the Constitution (yes, Convention of States is in the Constitution) and use it. The ENTIRE Constitution needs to be utilized including Article V.
So this is what Rick S is up to.
Anyone that think citizens come “hat in hand” to the legislature misunderstands the system of government in our Republic.
100’s of South Dakotans were at the committee hearings last session. Schoenbeck called them crazy and dismissed them. Pretty sure Mark Levin got wind of it and challenged Schoenbeck to a debate on the matter on his live radio program (10 million listeners). If this group spent that kind of cash, it is because of Schoenbeck’s arrogance and unprofessionalism.
Google “Schoenbeck rocks in their heads” and you will see what I mean.
Hundreds of South Dakotans? Pfft. Schoenbeck and real conservatives know the COS group are a bunch of clowns.
I DO NOT propose nor support the constitution of states by a foreign lobby. I been lobbying for an asking the peoppe and their legislature to establish a State convention here in S.D whereas the people can elect delegates from each precinct to meet in a neutral place to discuss a true grass roots movement to create concepts that can become amendments to federal constitution. This way we act as one group in a public settingt8 create our own concepts, while the legislature codifies them, while we ask the governor to lobby and form a coalition of states to support an effort to have the U.S SENATE to debate proposed amendments in the congress. While at the same time, wr lobby all the legislatures to petition each other to apply for a convention IF and when they get 34 of them together. I vote to NOT support the current foreign lobby cause the concepts they support are NOT born in S.D
If you haven’t taken some time to seriously study the COSA proposal before making a decision, you should take some time to seriously study the COSA proposal.
These Clown POS need to have their hat handed to them. And they will. Again. And any candidate they support should be drummed out. And they will.
Someone needs to tell these clowns we no longer have a black president. They can let it go.
Anyone who isn’t even willing to consider an Article V convention doesn’t really think things are all that bad. The Founders built an escape hatch right into the Constitution to deal with runaway governments like the one we have right now.
COS has tremendous support for the mission of returning to constitutional rule by the people.
As more understand the boundaries established by the process, the likelihood that it will enter into process increases.
I’m looking closely at the cross representation of various organizations.
Is COS legitimate in SD?
It looks that way ..
So Ricky’s shilling for appearance fees from crackpot-idea fundraising machines these days. Will he be selling My Pillows next? How the semi-mighty have fallen . . .