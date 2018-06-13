After election problems, Secretary of State trying to move backwards in technology & cease use of vote centers, electronic pollbooks

This went out yesterday from the Secretary of State’s office, to counties who like and use electronic pollbooks and vote centers for the speed and convenience of voters.

As opposed to strengthening backup procedures, the problems 2 counties experienced with connectivity to the state voter database managed by the Secretary of State are triggering the SOS to propose to cease using technology.

SDSOS proposal to move back to StoneAge by Pat Powers on Scribd

E-Pollbooks are used in jurisdictions in 32 states, with Alabama set to be the 33rd. They’re becoming more and more prevalent, specifically for the following reasons as cited by the NCSL:

There are a variety of e-poll books on the market, and many jurisdictions design their own. An e-poll book typically provides one or more of the following functions:

Allows poll workers to look up voters from the entire county or state. This can reduce time spent checking in voters, one of the bottlenecks in the voting process.

Allows poll workers to easily redirect voters in the wrong location to the correct polling place.

Scans a driver’s license to pull up a voter’s information, avoiding data entry errors.

Notifies poll workers if a voter already voted absentee or during the early voting period.

Allows voters to sign in electronically.

Produces turnout numbers and lists of who voted.

Uses a photo to verify a voter’s identity. This could be a method to prevent voter fraud, but it is not yet in place anywhere.

E-poll books in some states (Maryland and Indiana, for example) are networked and receive immediate updates on who has voted in other voting centers. Other states (Minnesota and Michigan, for example) specify that e-poll books may not be connected to the network.

You can read the entire report here.

Brookings County has used voting centers and e-pollbooks since their inception several years ago, and voting could not be quicker, easier and more convenient. Brookings used them last week, and it went just fine. Seems there’s the possibility that fingers might be pointed in the wrong direction on this one. But, we’ll see.

Maybe they’ll propose to go Fred Flintstone on us, and change to stone tablets next.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...