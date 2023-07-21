After firing most of the office, Deputy Secretary of State admits “the secretary of state’s staff lacks expertise in election technology.”

Here’s one of those stories where previous actions have returned to come back and bite someone in the tail. This week in legislative testimony on elections, the Deputy Secretary of State testified in a legislative committee that their team of election experts do not know anything about election technology:

Hansen also wants the security procedures for ballot tabulators better proscribed in rule and wanted to know more about KNOWiNK, a St. Louis, Missouri, company that bought BPro. The secretary of state contracts with the formerly South Dakota-based company for some voter-registration and elections technology. (Deputy Secretary of State) Deadrick indicated he didn’t know much about the company and acknowledged that the secretary of state’s staff lacks expertise in election technology. “The fact that we don’t even know who these people are just concerns me a little bit,” Hansen said about KNOWiNK. He added, “Even the head of our elections doesn’t fully understand how this stuff works.”

Read the entire story here.

I hate to bring it up, but I have to ask (rhetorically), “Why do they not have anyone with any knowledge or expertise in elections technology?”

Maybe because THEY FIRED THE PEOPLE WITH EXPERTISE in the infamous “Christmas Blizzard massacre” at the Secretary of State’s office, where as part of the spree, two of the elections staff were fired within two weeks of Monae Johnson taking office. Eileen Jensen who Johnson brought in as her ‘new’ Director of Elections quit less than a month at the job.

We didn’t miss that Monae was back looking for an elections coordinator as recently as June, noting the candidate would assist with Information Technology projects. I have the suspicion that they didn’t get it.

It goes without saying that if part of your focus is going to be on election technology and the machines that run elections, you probably don’t want to FIRE most of the people who have at least a passing knowledge of very specific equipment.

Because any embarrassment to the Secretary of State that arises from this incident seems to be pretty self inflicted.