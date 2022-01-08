After many weeks of ignoring their unknown candidate @sodakdems start to acknowledge they have one.

After a number of weeks have gone by where Democrats haven’t said much if anything about the candidate they have running for U.S. Senate, on the occasion of Sen. Thune announcing his reelection campaign South Dakota Democrat party Chairman Randy Seiler puffs himself up for some smack talk in a press release today:

“After weeks of saying he’s not sure he wants to represent South Dakota for another term in the Senate, John Thune announced his intent to run for reelection today. South Dakotans deserve a U.S. Senator who actually wants the job and will deliver on important issues like healthcare, education, and good-paying jobs, and that’s why it is so important to elect a Democrat.”

Democrat Brian Bengs, a military veteran and lawyer from Aberdeen, is running against Thune for South Dakota’s U.S. Senate seat. Bengs announced his candidacy late last year.

Read that here.

In response, just about everybody in South Dakota said “who?”