After nearly 2 weeks, was anyone noticing there is actually a Democrat running for AG?

Looks like Democrats have a unicorn in their midst.
Very quietly, on January 8th, outgoing Obama US Attorney appointee Randy Seiler registered a campaign committee at the Secretary of State to run for the office of Attorney General.
It’s unusual, as Democrats have not run anyone for this office not named Ron Volesky since 1998 – 20 Years ago! Volesky ran since in 2002, 2006 & 2010 to little/no fanfare and ever more dismal results (43%, 33%, and 33%).
While Deputy for many years, Seiler had a short tenure as US Attorney, taking over as Brendan Johnson went into private practice. Seiler’s most noticeable initiative for the office was a mid-2016 addition of a civil rights attorney for the US Attorney’s office partially for a certain issue we’re still hearing about:
Until this year, however, Seiler’s office hasn’t had an lawyer dedicated primarily to civil rights.
That’s changed with Alison Ramsdell’s appointment as the head of the newly-created Civil Rights section. The Flandreau native will lead the office’s efforts to educate the public on civil rights matters and pursue legal action against those who break the law.
And..
The position was added from above, when Attorney General Loretta Lynch released funding for 34 new civil rights prosecutors within the 93 U.S. Attorneys’ offices across the country. Seiler’s office applied for the funding and was awarded it, which made it possible to refocus Ramsdell’s work.
And..
Other efforts include sending follow-up letters from Ramsdell to schools on the federal government’s guidance on transgender rights and setting up an information booth at an LGBT rights gathering in Terrace Park this summer.
Given how unpopular and contentious the Obama Administration’s orders to schools were in South Dakota, with Seiler being the person enforcing President Obama’s will on how bathrooms/locker rooms were to be handled – beefing up his office to do so might mean we’re going to find the issue coming back this fall as a point of debate in the race for Attorney General.
There is no doubt that Mr. Seiler s party creates heads winds for him in this race. Apart from that he is a very decent and fair life-long South Dakotan that really cares about our state. I will listen to his campaingn message and vision for the office with an open mind.
Is he going to get Soros money?
A tough opponent, a seasoned lawyer.
or another carer Bureaucrat?
Randy Seiler looks to be an excellent candidate for the Democrats/The states main opposition party for AG. Hoping to see Randy Seiler square off against Jason Ravensborg in the general election.
71 years old…..why would he want to run for AG at such an age? How old is the oldest AG we have ever had?
I know plenty of 71 year olds that are in very good shape physically and mentally competing in bicycle racing and triathlons.
Regarding what a 71 year old brings to the office of AG is experience and wisdom. 🙂
I will be interested in why he wants it or if he is just a token candidate because the Democrats need one.
I have heard him speak, nice guy, boring as dirt though.
As the President would say a LOW ENERGY CANDIDATE, but we have a few of those ont he Republican side already also.
If the Republican Party puts up a fringe candidate who has been sanctioned by the state bar for unethical behavior, or an unqualified candidate with little to no experience then I’m breaking ranks and voting for Randy Seiler. I may vote for him regardless of who the Republican Party nominates because of his exceptional qualifications, but nominating a putz seals the deal.