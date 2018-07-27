After Pushing Historic Tax Increases, Can Voters Trust Sutton’s Tax Rhetoric?

Billie Sutton says he opposes a state income tax, but his record and his Democratic Party indicate he may act otherwise.

After authoring a $128 million tax increase that would have brought the state sales tax to 5 percent, Billie Sutton settled for a proposal to increase the state sales tax to 4.5 percent. While Sutton wanted to go further, the half-cent hike is one of the largest tax increases in state history, which Sutton called a “victory for South Dakota.”

Moreover, Billie Sutton’s Democratic Party wants to continue the tax-hike push. During their 2018 State Convention, the Party included a state income tax as part of their platform.

“While Kristi Noem was getting historic tax cuts passed on the federal level, Billie Sutton was negotiating one of the largest tax increases in South Dakota history,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “What’s truly incredible is that he was leading Democrats in pushing for an even steeper tax hike. Billie Sutton’s Democratic Party has made clear they want a state income tax. Can voters really trust him when he says he won’t impose an income tax?”

FACTS

Billie Sutton negotiated one of South Dakota’s largest tax increases, calling it a “victory for South Dakota.” He served on the Blue Ribbon Task Force that proposed the tax increase. Meanwhile… Kristi Noem negotiated largest tax cut in U.S. history, saving the average family of four $2,400. She served on the Conference Committee that proposed the tax cut. Billie Sutton’s Democratic Party prioritizes the creation of a state income tax. Meanwhile… The Republican Party insists on no state income tax. Billie Sutton refuses to sign pledge against tax increases. Meanwhile… Kristi Noem has publicly pledged to “veto any and all efforts to increase taxes.”

