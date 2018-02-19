After running for Governor twice, Lora Hubbel is still incapable of typing www.southdakotagop.com

I’m hearing that Lora Hubbel is not a happy tin-foil wearing candidate today, as per Facebook:
So…Her complaint is that apparently the State GOP Chairman did not contact her and personally send her a list of all the Republican Dinners in the state? Really?
Apparently she’s running for snowflake-in-chief instead of Governor. The problem with Lora’s latest attempt to be a professional victim? It’s a bucket that just doesn’t hold the nonsense she’s trying to fill it with.
The State Republican Party has NEVER sent information out to candidates about when the Republican dinners are. The South Dakota Republican Party maintains a calendar – which can pretty easily be found on the Internet here – but they don’t call candidates up to see if they’re attending. Maybe that’s how Hubbel ran the Constitution party when she was chair of the opposing party last year, but they didn’t have so many people to worry about.
In South Dakota at least, Republicans are responsible for themselves.
Just like when Lora ran for Governor as a Republican in 2014, the same is true in 2018. Each candidate is responsible for their own schedule. (In addition, each county party is responsible unto themselves for how they choose to run their annual fundraising event, and each county schedules them individually.)
If Hubbel has a complaint of somehow being uninformed and apparently incapable of typing www.southdakotagop.com, that would seem to be on her for being an unorganized candidate. Especially considering this is her second time around at the rodeo running for Governor.
But then again, that might explain a lot.
Update: At least Terry LaFleur isn’t claiming a conspiracy and trying to portray himself as a victim when faced with the same situation:
You can’t find out when the dinners are and you want to be Governor of our state….
NO CHANCE
Oh course she knows, but when her campaign called, she was denied.
Who is “her campaign”? who called?
I’m hearing Tara is calling around. Which is Interesting, since I see her Registered as an Indy. If that’s still correct, she can’t vote for her in June.
Gosh Pat get with the program…… For the record, I did not call, and I am no longer an Independent. Got it? Who cares anyway.
So you have it second hand that someone even called?
I see you have re-registered as a Republican. Sigh. You are not fooling anyone.
Lora is up to 2 votes then!
You are right, I am not fooling anyone. And who cares anyway.
Tara when Lora loses the state Republican nomination for Governor will you and she continue in the race as Independents, Constitution or Nelsonian Party then?
Is she a threat to the Republican left. She must be.
No she is an embarrassment
No.
Nelsonian party…that is an idea!
but no one but a certain broken down marine would be pure enough to join.
I can’t beleive that the GOP Chairman didn’t personally invite the woman that attacks him on a daily basis. Baffling!
Oh you mean for saying he was registered a Democrat in Iowa?
So, it’s ok for Lora to flip flop around in different parties when she’s ignored by just about everyone in her current party, but if anyone else switches parties, they’re a fake?
Let’s give Jon an AMEN!
AMEN!!
Just like Stace…I am a TRUE REPUBLICAN, but if you don’t nominate me for the Senate I will support the Independent challenger against you…I think he must have missed the class in the Marines on Loyalty also
I think changing once nearly two decades ago is far different than Lora being Republican, then running as an Indy, then being chair of the constitution party, then back to Republican… all since 2014. Save the conspiracy theories.
Tara, are you now admitting that Lederman WAS registered as a Democrat in Iowa, but did not “maintain” a voter registration there? Because the only way to maintain a voter registration is by voting, and that would be fraud. But you used the past tense and said “was registered.”
Your lie detector tests must be interesting.
The Beadle County Chair Aaron Pilcher told Lora’s campaign that she could not talk because she was not on the list? What’s up with that? Not on list? What kind of excuse is that?She is an announced candidate for Governor who wanted to speak in Huron. So explain that. Sputnik and Russia Today are more open to freedom of speech than the Republican Brotherhood. More voices, more choices. Let the voters pick their choice, not the handful of elites.
As I heard it, someone – not Lora – called the day before. Long after the program had been set. Again, planning and competence.
Lora was a County Chair. Lora informed everybody. Very efficient. Another excuse….pass the buck. I even talked to Aaron….what a run-around. Very unprofessional and disrespectful. Just admit it, you guys are trying to silence her. It is so obvious.
You’re citing Lora as being a County Chair? Minnehaha is still working on undoing the damage she did.
Why are you trying to portray Lora as a victim? Or is she trying to add that to the job description of Governor?
I agree…if she can’t handle this …how will she handle a real crisis facing our state?
All you guys do is tear people down that don’t fit your agenda’s and make excuses. It’s so stupid. The people of SD want to see action, not trashin.
That does sound like Lora’s agenda…all negative all the time
There is a lot of bad stuff going on in SD. Somebody needs to address it and she is doing just that.
Ms. Hubbel should hire grudznick as manager of her campaign. I would make sure she is on the lists and on time to speak to people. I would proof up her speeches so they are not insaner than most. I could double her vote tally from the 2% accident vote to the 4% insaner vote level.
She wants to win.
It’s a conspiracy!
It sure wouldn’t surprise me.
If they would invite young Ms. Hubbel to come and speak, she might mell a little bit and be less of an insaner than most wack job. That is her brain on guano.
If you guys only knew the real truth.
Let me go get my tinfoil hat.
Another name-calling coward. This blog should be called SDW Cowards. And these candidates pay for this crap?
Why am I a coward? I’m posting with my real name, and haven’t called anyone names. “Crazy” isn’t a name, it’s an description. Accurate too, I might add.
Tara, keep it on topic.
Jon, you might need the heavy duty variety….
I’m confused, Lora says that Lederman invited her to the Central Committee Meeting but complains she wasn’t invited to a county dinner. Doesn’t she know that each county has its own Chair? Does she think the GOP State Chair runs every county dinner? If I was Lederman I would block her on Facebook too.
The Beadle County Chair Aaron Pilcher told Lora’s campaign that she could not talk because she was not on the list? What’s up with that? Not on list? What kind of excuse is that?She is an announced candidate for Governor who wanted to speak in Huron. So explain that. Sputnik and Russia Today are more open to freedom of speech than the Republican Brotherhood. More voices, more choices. Let the voters pick their choice, not the handful of elites.
Ms. Hubbel was not on The List. Would you like me to have her put on The List, Mrs. Volesky? I can put in a word, fill out a form, she’ll be on The List.
This guy is annoying. You know Hubbel would buy an add if you actually talked policy instead of BS.
Ms. Hubbel needs to pay cash, up front. Then her “add” will be published. I know some people who will do the cartooning gratis, if you want.
annoying.
Were you the one that called Tara?
No, I just called for the Republican luncheon. Somebody from her campaign called on the Lincoln day dinner.
Was she allowed to speak at luncheon? or will she be?
No and no. This was quite a while back I called the Republican Women and talked to my friend Rosie and I think she said to call Aaron and he said there weren’t any available dates. So I said Arron she is running for Governor, maybe could you scheduled her with another speaker and she could speak last…….I total run around. Unbelievable. Lora also talked to Aaron before me. It’s always a bunch of excuses………like she isn’t on the list…….you have to come up with something better than that. Bottom line, she talks issues that concern SD and you guys want to keep people in the dark.
The last speaker is the Keynote. Don’t want much for someone who doesn’t have support, won’t contribute, attacks the party and doesn’t have her stuff together.
She got 20% of the vote running against an incumbent Governor and the same thing happened to her in 2014. So SD Republican women have to be obedient to the republican brotherhood. GEEEEEEEEEZ.
an inanimate object would randomly get 20% of the vote in a 2 way race
Chad Haber got around 20% against Marty and he was not even a licensed attorney running for AG. Hadn’t been to law school nothing.
I agree there is around a 20% protest vote always.
True.
I think they call that ‘the dead cat bounce.’ Lora received the same number of votes a dead cat would receive.
She has a pretty conservative base backing her.
Maybe Lora was just saving that $100 she has raised for a larger locale! 🙂
She has $20,000 of her hard earned money invested for the people of SD.
No, she’s gambling that they’ll buy her schtick. That would be a losing bet.
Did her hubby make that by cracking bones of the weak minded?
