After running for Governor twice, Lora Hubbel is still incapable of typing www.southdakotagop.com

I’m hearing that Lora Hubbel is not a happy tin-foil wearing candidate today, as per Facebook:

So…Her complaint is that apparently the State GOP Chairman did not contact her and personally send her a list of all the Republican Dinners in the state? Really?

Apparently she’s running for snowflake-in-chief instead of Governor. The problem with Lora’s latest attempt to be a professional victim? It’s a bucket that just doesn’t hold the nonsense she’s trying to fill it with.

The State Republican Party has NEVER sent information out to candidates about when the Republican dinners are. The South Dakota Republican Party maintains a calendar – which can pretty easily be found on the Internet here – but they don’t call candidates up to see if they’re attending. Maybe that’s how Hubbel ran the Constitution party when she was chair of the opposing party last year, but they didn’t have so many people to worry about.

In South Dakota at least, Republicans are responsible for themselves.

Just like when Lora ran for Governor as a Republican in 2014, the same is true in 2018. Each candidate is responsible for their own schedule. (In addition, each county party is responsible unto themselves for how they choose to run their annual fundraising event, and each county schedules them individually.)

If Hubbel has a complaint of somehow being uninformed and apparently incapable of typing www.southdakotagop.com, that would seem to be on her for being an unorganized candidate. Especially considering this is her second time around at the rodeo running for Governor.

But then again, that might explain a lot.

Update: At least Terry LaFleur isn’t claiming a conspiracy and trying to portray himself as a victim when faced with the same situation:

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...