After spending $115k of own money, Neal Tapio switching gears, and asking for donations

Previously committing to spend $300,000 of his own money on his campaign effort, Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio is looking to supplement his campaign pocketbook after spending a self-reported $115,000, as per his post on Facebook today asking for donations:
There is a sucker born every minute
What a chump
Clearly by NOT putting $300k of their own money into their campaigns, Dusty=Krebs are far more virtuous than Tapio who is showing his commitment to his own candidacy and asking donors to do the same.
We should only vote for people whose wallets are fuller and fatter because of their election, not for those who put their own skin in the game.
Do you guys focus test any of this before formulating a nonsensical critique of a self-funding candidate?
It might help.
So because he didn’t take himself seriously by taking donations- he now wants other people to foolishly commit money to him?
I’ll pass. He isn’t going to win the nomination anyways- waste of space on the ballot and in the campaign.
I guess he’s now saying it will take more than a terrorist attack for him to beat Dusty Johnson.
A lot of us could have told him that.
Shad Olson must not come cheap.