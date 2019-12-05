After Stace Nelson lawsuit, SF Councilwoman Theresa Stehly taking fire on facebook over blocking constituents.

Could the next lawsuit over blocking constituents on social media be directed at Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly?

After the story broke, in the Sioux Falls related “Sioux Falls Politics” facebook group, Stehly has been taking fire over her alleged actions in blocking constituents that she disagrees with:

Should our local politicians be allowed to block people they don’t like from FB? More specifically, should our city council members who use their FB account as one of their platforms be allowed to block other FB users? A specific council member that is active on this forum has blocked other FB user(s) from seeing their post, all posts, which then does not allow the blocked FB user to see how the city council member is portraying specific items within the City. Where this gets concerning is when they block people who have very valid and important information who then can’t counterbalance the discussion. Below are two screenshots. One is from my account and the other is from an unnamed FB user who has been blocked by city council woman Theresa Stehly.

It’s a fairly rollicking discussion with Stehly taking fire for blocking people, as well as for other actions in interacting with constituents which left people with negative impressions. And it finds at least a couple of Stehly’s fellow council persons making the point on how they specifically don’t block people:

The block/don’t block discussion for public officials has really come out of left field, and may leave a number of public officials at the moment wondering if there’s a way for them to openly talk about issues of public concern, while at the same time keeping their public social media presence free of trolls and ne’er do wells.

Is there a happy medium, or given the public nature of elected officials, is this an absolute?

What are your thoughts?