After Stehly tossed, one of her most vocal backers throws in towel.

A self-written obituary of sorts appeared late last night.

After screaming at the city council in recent weeks, calling them hypocrites, before the mayor asked security to remove him, as well as calling the people who voted for Alex Jensen and against Theresa Stehly stupid…

I have said if the election was held on April 14th it would have been a landslide for her. Why? Because the normal percentage of voters who pay attention to city politics would have shown up and cast the appropriate informed vote. And.. A bunch of uninformed, partisan, primary voters showed up to elect a ‘real’ establishment Republican to the city council, not having a clue that this was a non-partisan race. and… Theresa lost because 98 more ignorant fools voted for the other guy.

Read that here.

.. One of Theresa Stehly’s most vocal allies, Scott Ehrisman, announced he was throwing in the towel. Ehrisman, the author of the South DaCola blog, has long been held out as an example of the negative parts of the local blogosphere.

And true to form, last night he claimed he’s quitting because everybody is stupid:

I guess the real reason I am quitting is because I don’t think I am making a dent in stopping or even slowing city government corruption. The elected officials over the past 6 years have become more corrupt, more unethical, hypocritical and quite honestly a lot dumber, unprepared, sophomoric and naïve.

Read it here.

As was put to me this morning by someone who noticed the post, saying “it’s his fault,” referring to his negativity, that they worked so hard to get Theresa defeated.

Who knew the Stehly defeat would come with fringe benefits?