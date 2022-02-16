After whining about bonuses being given to city workers, Taneeza Islam finds herself walking backwards.

Taneeza Islam is finding her path to losing the race for Sioux Falls Mayor is 1 step backwards, and two more steps back after she criticized Mayor Paul TenHaken for giving bonuses to retain city workers.. and found herself being blasted for it by organized labor:

After both ordinances were approved — the vacation time 6-0 and the bonuses 5-1, with Councilor Pat Starr against — Islam tweeted it was “inappropriate for the mayor to ask the City Council to approve a substantial pay package for City employees.” and.. (Kooper) Caraway (SD Federation of Labor) added “to insinuate that receiving bonuses they’ve earned through negotiations with the city will sway the election is condescending at best” and said the bonuses could not wait.

Oops. You know you’re in trouble as a liberal Democrat when the head of the Federation of Labor lets you have it for trying to use bonuses for workers as a point to complain about.