AG Appoints USD Law School Dean Neil Fulton to Law Enforcement Officers Standards & Training Commission

ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG APPOINTS DEAN NEIL FULTON TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS STANDARDS AND TRAINING COMMISSION

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today the appointment of Neil Fulton, Dean of the USD Knudson School of Law, to the Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission. With this 2-year appointment the commissioner Fulton replaces, Jo Vitek of Watertown and keeps the commission with a full slate of 11 members.

“I am pleased to welcome Dean Fulton to the table for the Standards and Training Commission,” said Ravnsborg. “I believe his thoughtfulness and insight will be a tremendous asset to the Commission and will help ensure we are properly prepared to handle the issues that arise.”

Fulton is a native of Miller, SD, with a B.A. in Political Science earned at Yale University in 1994, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Minnesota School of Law earned in 1997.

Fulton has served as a Federal Public Defender, as Chief of Staff for Governor Mike Rounds, and has been active with the South Dakota State Bar, including time spent as chair of the Ethics Committee.

“I want to extend my appreciation and thanks to Jo Vitek for her years of service to not only law enforcement, but also the people of South Dakota,” continued Ravnsborg. “I know her commitment to law enforcement and higher education in our state will be continued by Dean Fulton in this important position.”

The South Dakota Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission is an 11-person commission. Eight of the commissioners are appointed by the Attorney General. They represent the South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Sheriff’s Offices, Police Departments, the State Bar Association, institutes of higher education, the Municipal League, County Commissioners and an enrolled tribal member who is a certified law enforcement officer. The other three commissioners are the Chief Agent from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, a regional Federal Bureau of Investigation Agent, and the Attorney General. The Commission sets the training standards and certification process for the South Dakota law enforcement community.

