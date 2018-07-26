AG Candidate Jason Ravnsborg at TAR Camp

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

From Facebook, our next Attorney General is out talking with future Republican Leaders at TAR Camp this week:

One Reply to “AG Candidate Jason Ravnsborg at TAR Camp”

  1. Kelli

    How can he hope to win being conservative? Out doing Republican things?
    Talking about issues with solutions? Planning to run the office efficiently? Shouldn’t he be campaigning at PRIDE events and regurgitating the Fitzgerald playbook like his super opponent? I will wait for John T to explain it to me in the talkback…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.