AG Candidate Jason Ravnsborg at TAR Camp Posted on July 26, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook, our next Attorney General is out talking with future Republican Leaders at TAR Camp this week: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
How can he hope to win being conservative? Out doing Republican things?
Talking about issues with solutions? Planning to run the office efficiently? Shouldn’t he be campaigning at PRIDE events and regurgitating the Fitzgerald playbook like his super opponent? I will wait for John T to explain it to me in the talkback…