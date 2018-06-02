AG Candidate John Fitzgerald hits delegates with another mailing regarding his candidacy Posted on June 2, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ AG Candidate John Fitzgerald is hitting delegates with another mailing. In case you haven’t seen it yet: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
This dude is awesome.
Great lawyer, will make a great AG.