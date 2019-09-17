AG done with review of Minnehaha Co State’s Atty’s absence.

The Argus is reporting tonight that the Attorney General’s office has finished their review of the absence of Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan from office over this summer:

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg told the Argus Leader in August that his office was looking into how the Sioux Falls Police Department handled the incident. His office has the authority to investigate official misconduct. On Monday, Ravnsborg’s chief of staff said there is no investigation into Sioux Falls Police or the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Read it here.

It sounds as if the police call was handled within policy and procedure.. which given the continuing secrecy in the matter, gives rise to questions as to what procedures should be when police calls involve public officials.