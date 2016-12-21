AG issues explanation on Physician Assisted Suicide Ballot Measure

Attorney General Explanation Released for Initiated Measure Authorizing a Physician to Prescribe Life-Ending Drugs to Terminally Ill Patients
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed initiated measure has been filed with the Secretary of State. This statement will appear on petitions that will be circulated by the sponsor of the measure. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures on the petitions by November 2017, as certified by the Secretary of State, the measure will be placed on the ballot for the November 2018 general election.
The measure is entitled “An initiated measure authorizing a South Dakota licensed physician to prescribe drugs that a terminally ill patient may take for the purpose of ending life.”
Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed measure and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed measure.
To view the Attorney General Explanation for the measure, as well as the final form of the measure submitted to this office, please click on the link.
http://atg.sd.gov/docs/Ballot%20Explenation.Prescription%20of%20Life%20ending%20drugs.pdf
The less say the government has in my healthcare decisions the better, whether that be insurance, doctor choice, or choice of doctor recommended treatment!
This is a really tough issue.
This is more than just pulling the plug and allowing a natural death. This is prescribing a medicine that will actively end a life.
Generally, I am against all forms of suicide. I have been in some really bad places in my life, however nothing has lead me to believe that ending my own life was a solution.
Here we have some who has be diagnosed with a terminal illness, with a prognosis of death in six months. They want to spare their family the pain and expense of keeping them alive longer.
Having witnessed the struggle and death of family member has changed me. It has had a profound effect of who I am today.
It’s also the state of SD saying it’s okay for the doctors that we license and hold to a certain set of standards to purposely participate in killing a patient.
I think all of that is correct and very touching, clearly it was a very personal and emotional monent for you. I think everyone should have the right to make those personal choices, under the direction of a licensed physician, as they see fit. Heaven forbid the opposite were true and anyone diagnosed with a terminal illness with a short term prognosis for life be killed against their will because the government decided that was the most moral thing to do, as they have decided living is in this case. Government messing in morals is a big no no for me, its my life!
No one one should have the legal right to end their life. This isn’t “compassion” and it’s certainly not “death with dignity.”
If someone want to end their life, there is little anyone can do to prevent it, but it’s not the place of society to legalize it or even to say it’s okay.
Life and death – they are issues for God alone to decide.