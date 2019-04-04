AG: It was ok for Sioux Falls to protect the President.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office has issued their opinion regarding the expenditure of public funds for the protection of President Trump when he was in town a short while back.
And contrary to what partisan Democrats were complaining, it was ok for the City of Sioux Falls to protect the president when he was in our area:
So local beat cops are the Secret Service now? “Not to influence an election.” Oh? Why was he here then?
Partisaship is democracy.
A silly complaint. When President Obama came to Watertown, I don’t recall any grousing about law enforcement expenses from the GOP.