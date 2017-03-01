AG Jackley Meets with the President, Vice President
and U.S. Attorney General to Coordinate Fighting Crime
Yesterday Attorney General Marty Jackley met with President Trump, Vice President Pence and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss strengthening public safety, including addressing violent crime, human trafficking, and controlled substances from our southern borders.
“As South Dakota’s Attorney General and the former Chairman of the Nation’s Attorneys General, I am looking forward to working with our federal partners in continuing to strengthen public safety. Law enforcement cooperation in South Dakota involving the U.S. Attorney, Attorney General, State’s Attorneys, Tribal officers, Chiefs, and Sheriffs, sets a high standard on how to better protect communities by developing task forces and sharing resources,” said Jackley.
After the meeting, President Trump announced he has directed the Department of Justice to work with state and local law enforcement to reduce violent crime. In addition, the President announced he has ordered the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, along with the Department of State and the Director of National Intelligence, to coordinate an aggressive strategy to dismantle the criminal cartels that have spread across our Nation.
President Trump has also said he will bring the full force and weight of the U.S. government to combat the epidemic of human trafficking.
Criminals beware! There is a new sheriff in town. Marijuana legalized? Think again! Private Prison franchise investment opportunities now available.
Who is saying they support legalizing marijuana? Marty has a very strong public record opposing legalization of marijuana. I do agree that the Feds need to expedite their research so we can determine if there is any legitimate science that shows medicinal benefits. I have a friend whose father suffers from seizures. If medical marijuana will help him, it seems reasonable to make it an option.
Agreed but proven via non-biased legitimate science and FDA approved and not the junk science weed ya get high off. AG Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions will restore law and order!
Trump said to Jackley, “Hey, how did you get a way with settling the entire EB5 scandal with a $ 2000 fine?” ….. “Heck, I had to pay $ 25 million to settle the Trump University thing and no body died,” said Trump…..
Very impressive list of meetings for one day. Some politicians write a lot of press releases, but Jackley is actually working on solutions.
I didn’t know there was a difference between a press release and a photo op?….
This is hilarious 😂Kristi sends a press release asking to meet with AG Sessions and then Sessions meets with Marty instead… and brings in the Prez and Vice Prez. This race is going to be awesome to watch!
Wait till our LT. Governor ramps up his campaign. 🙂
Gutsy move, Marty! If Trump winds up getting impeached over his Putin bromance, those pictures may come back to haunt you.