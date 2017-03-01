AG Jackley Meets with the President, Vice President

and U.S. Attorney General to Coordinate Fighting Crime

Yesterday Attorney General Marty Jackley met with President Trump, Vice President Pence and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss strengthening public safety, including addressing violent crime, human trafficking, and controlled substances from our southern borders.

“As South Dakota’s Attorney General and the former Chairman of the Nation’s Attorneys General, I am looking forward to working with our federal partners in continuing to strengthen public safety. Law enforcement cooperation in South Dakota involving the U.S. Attorney, Attorney General, State’s Attorneys, Tribal officers, Chiefs, and Sheriffs, sets a high standard on how to better protect communities by developing task forces and sharing resources,” said Jackley.

After the meeting, President Trump announced he has directed the Department of Justice to work with state and local law enforcement to reduce violent crime. In addition, the President announced he has ordered the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, along with the Department of State and the Director of National Intelligence, to coordinate an aggressive strategy to dismantle the criminal cartels that have spread across our Nation.

President Trump has also said he will bring the full force and weight of the U.S. government to combat the epidemic of human trafficking.

