AG Releases explanation for Amendment to the SD Constitution providing for a top-two primary election.

ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR AMENDMENT TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA CONSTITUTION PROVIDING FOR A TOP-TWO PRIMARY ELECTION
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has released the following Attorney General’s ballot explanation for the November 2022 general election.
(a.k.a., another dumb amendment that was already rejected at the ballot box – editor PP)
The amendment is entitled An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Establishing Top-Two Primary Elections.
So, basically, Democrats want to vote on who Republicans nominate for the general election.
I couldn’t agree more….another LIBERAL idea to change elections they can’t win now.
Actually, the biggest impact is it will reduce the number and and quality of Democrat candidates as now they will be assured of having to go through two elections to win. Beyond crazy for a minority party to desire this.