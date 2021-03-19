AG Releases explanation for Amendment to the SD Constitution providing for a top-two primary election.

ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR AMENDMENT TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA CONSTITUTION PROVIDING FOR A TOP-TWO PRIMARY ELECTION

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has released the following Attorney General’s ballot explanation for the November 2022 general election.

(a.k.a., another dumb amendment that was already rejected at the ballot box – editor PP)

The amendment is entitled An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Establishing Top-Two Primary Elections.

