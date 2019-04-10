Ahead of Upcoming Hearing, Thune Discusses His Bill to Stop Robocall Scammers

“I’m pleased that this bipartisan legislation has been embraced by all 50 state attorneys general, by the commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission, and by major industry associations and leading consumer groups.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today discussed his bipartisan Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, legislation he introduced with Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) to combat annoying, illegal, and abusive robocalls.

On April 3, 2019, the Commerce Committee unanimously approved this legislation. On Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, Thune will convene a hearing titled, “Illegal Robocalls: Calling All to Stop the Scourge.” The hearing will examine the Federal Communications Commission’s inaugural report on robocalls, enforcement efforts against illegal robocallers, and the steps Congress is currently taking to provide consumers relief from illegal robocalls. The hearing will be livestreamed here.

