Al Novstrup urges voters to cast a ballot for hope, not the politics of the Liberal ‘mob’

With only a few days until the election, I want to thank everyone in my district for your patience and consideration. I know politics can get nasty, but that is not, nor will it ever be, my style.

Unfortunately, even here in Aberdeen we have people who do not believe in clean politics. My opponent, who also ran against me in 2016, recently defended his name calling in a letter to the editor (“Senate candidate’s remarks explained,” Public Voice, Oct. 16). Mr. Heidelberger’s style is to denigrate anyone he disagrees with. He calls others corrupt, dishonest, a bigot, lazy or a racist. He also dismisses Christian values as “Christian right” and unworthy of fair consideration. He even calls pro-life policies immoral.

There is a clear difference in style. My style is to treat everyone, even those I disagree with, with respect. Mr. Heidelberger has a long history of quickly ending the debate with name calling. A democracy can’t exist without honest, comprehensive and respectful debate.