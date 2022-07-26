I don’t know that it means campuses are going back to “wet” dorms anytime soon, but after a nearly 40 year drought, alcohol is coming back to the general public at the major universities’ college ball games:
With the news last month that the Board of Regents approved the sale of alcohol at public universities in the state, South Dakota State is finalizing plans to sell beer at athletic events to the general public in the upcoming 2022-23 school year. The University of South Dakota previously said it plans to do the same. Both schools had previously been serving alcohol in premium seating areas only.
My college experience was on campus about a year or so after they outlawed alcohol from college universities, and then the country started raising the drinking age. (That means I’m officially middle aged.) And I don’t think it’s as big a deal as it was made out to be all those years ago.
Every once in a while, having gone to sporting events across the country and being able to order a beer if I choose, I think 40 years later in South Dakota we’re a little less puritan than we used to be, and people are looking for things they are able to experience in more metropolitan areas. Besides our third Starbucks outlet in Brookings.
6 thoughts on “Alcohol moving back at college ball games on state University campuses after nearly 40 years”
Another sign of the times. Our students don’t need this temptation that leads to more sinful behavior. But it is very profitable and money seems to be screaming in our culture. Sad.
..what was I saying about being a little less puritan?
It’s not about puratanism. We know the effects of alcohol from scientific study. We know the industry uses shady tactics to increase sales. We know that elected leaders look the other way because of license sales and taxes while putting police in bad situations to handle the fallout of that greed.
It has nothing to do with puritanism and everything to do with public safety.
Alcohol is a poison and is not to be taken lightly.
With this move, we’ll see an up-tick in sexual assaults, property damage, and car accidents.
That is unless they plan to use 5G to zap people who get out of line.
In which case, we’ll see an up-tick in brain and heart cancer, heart attacks, strokes, aneurisms, and psychosis.
#modernleadership
I may be wrong, but I can envision many, many underage students drinking illegally at the games.
I think sin-zapping will require 6G.