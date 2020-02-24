Alex Jensen Announces Long List of Endorsements
Sioux Falls City Council Candidate Alex Jensen Announces Endorsements from 130+ Community Leaders
Sioux Falls, SD – Today, Sioux Falls City Council candidate Alex Jensen announced endorsements from more than 130 business and community leaders. The list of supporters includes current and former elected officials, educators, medical professionals, non-profit leaders, small business owners and more.
Some of those endorsing Alex Jensen’s City Council campaign include:
|James Abbott
Jaclyn and Micah Aberson
Jake Anderson
Vince Anderson
John Archer
Katie Ashmore
Catherine and David Barranco
Lisa and Miles Beacom
Tanner Beukelman
Deb and Jack Billion
Raquel Blount
Paige and Matt Bock
Dennis Breske
Ryan Brown
Vernon Brown
Molly and Ryan Budmayr
Dr. Seri and Shad Carney
Dr. Tom and Ginny Christopherson
Dan Costello
Kent Cutler
Emily and Chris Daugaard
Linda and Dennis Daugaard
Dan Doyle
Drew Duncan
Dana Dykhouse
Joel Dykstra
Troy and Natalie Eisenberg
Jim Entenman
Councilor Christine and Tony Erickson
Scott Erickson
Julio Espino
Rick Everist
Rob Fagnan
Lucas Fiegen
Laura and Ryan Gardner
|Shelly and Mike Gardner
James Gaspar
Tyler Goff
Dustin Haber
Craig Hagen
Alex Halbach
Larry Hamre
Chad Hatch
Brent Hodgkiss
Jordan Huisman
Tom Hurlbert
Mike Jamison
Russ Janklow
Anna and Brad Jankord
Maren and Max Jensen
Maria Harrington and Sam Jensen
Paula and Bill Jensen
Brendan Johnson
Troy Jones
Macy Kaiser
Jon Kirby
Steve Kirby
Ryan Konz
Kate and Nick Kotzea
Molly and Josh Kuehl
Reggie Kuipers
Scott Lawrence
Mark Lee
Mark Lovre
Alexis Konstant and Marcus Mahlen
Alissa and Eric Matt
Eric McDonald
Amanda and Tom McKnelly
Mark Mickelson
Doug Muth
|Martha and Tom Nelson
Tony Nour
Erik Nyberg
Rob Oliver
Karine and Matt Paulson
Marianne and Steve Perkins
Deb Peters
Rachel Petersen
Lucas Peterson
Kia and Ryan Pidde
Nikki Rassmussan
David Ratchford
Tony Reiss
Dave Roetman
Joel Rosenthal
Amber Rouse
Dave Rozenboom
Steve Sarbacker
Darrell Schmith
Matt Schoppert
Cindy Schoppert-Pickett
Dr. Ryan and Cady Sivertson
Alex Soundy
Ryan Spellerberg
Brad Stearns
Bob and Lori Sutton
Chris Thorkelson
Bobbi and Luke Tibbetts
Kevin Tupy
Carol Twedt
Ryan Tysdal
Tony Venhuizen
Sara Waldner
Anna and Dane Yde
Bishop Emeritus David Zellmer
“I’m thrilled by the broad support and enthusiasm around my campaign,” Alex Jensen said. “The sheer number of people who have put their support behind my campaign, including this group of prominent business and community leaders, shows their belief in my readiness to serve on the city council.”
These endorsements underscore the strong momentum behind Jensen’s campaign. The Jensen campaign has received donations from more than 165 contributors since the first of the year and Alex has personally called or visited nearly 1,000 voters and attended dozens of community events. Jensen hopes to reach every voter in the city with his “positive and proven” message leading up to the April 14th election.
###
More About Alex:
As a life-long Sioux Falls resident, Alex Jensen believes in working together to create opportunity. He brings years of experience in business development and growth. He has a working knowledge of good government, having served in the South Dakota State Legislature with a track record of public accountability and balanced budgets.
As a city councilor, Alex will work to keep taxes low, while understanding the critical need to invest in the future. A husband and a father, he supports strong public safety to protect our city’s families. Alex’s top priority as city councilor is improving the quality of life for all Sioux Falls citizens.
Interested voters can learn more about Alex Jensen at www.jensenforsiouxfalls.com.
Clearly people are tired of Attention seeker Stehly