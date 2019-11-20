Alex Jensen officially kicks off campaign for Sioux Falls City Council last night

I couldn’t be there myself (as I’m in the middle of an unexpected bathroom rebuild), but former Republican State Legislator Alex Jensen officially kicked of his campaign for the at-large seat on the Sioux Falls City Council last night with an event at the Queen City Bakery.

In conjunction with the kickoff, the Argus Leader did a feature article on Alex:

Regardless of whether Stehly runs or not, Jensen said his message of leadership and business experience, being able to work toward compromise, commitment to fiscal responsibility and being representative of his constituents won’t change. “It wouldn’t even be my seat,” he said. “It would be the citizens’ seat.” A Sioux Falls native being raised and educated here, Jensen said, makes him uniquely qualified to understand the challenges and opportunities facing the city. And as the father of a young son, he said he’s got ample reason to help the city plan for a prosperous future. “If we can just work together to do good things, the future is very bright for Sioux Falls,” he said.

As noted, Jensen would be running for the at-large seat currently held by Theresa Stehly, pictured below adding terminology you don’t typically hear at City Council meetings.

