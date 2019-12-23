Alex Jensen Raises More Than $64,000 for City Council Campaign

(Sioux Falls, SD) Sioux Falls City Council candidate Alex Jensen will end the year exceeding his fundraising goal, receiving contributions from more than 165 individuals and families.

Jensen reported raising $64,484 for his election campaign after formally kicking off his campaign on November 19th. Nearly 67 percent of his donors contributed $250 or less.

“I am thrilled and humbled by the broad support my campaign has received so far,” said Jensen. “I believe that my message of collaborative government, fiscal responsibility and improving quality of life in Sioux Falls is resonating with voters. My campaign has received contributions from business owners, college students, doctors, realtors, retail workers, retirees, teachers and people from all walks of life.”

Jensen plans on an aggressive campaign schedule beginning in early January and leading up to the election on April 14th. He will be visiting with voters door-to-door, making phone calls, attending public events and meeting with city and community leaders. “I am going to work hard and make sure that every voter in the city hears my “positive and proven” message,” Jensen added.

As a life-long Sioux falls resident, Alex Jensen believes in working together to create opportunity. He brings years of experience in business development and growth. He has a working knowledge of good government, having served in the South Dakota State Legislature with a track record of public accountability and balanced budgets.

As a city councilor, Alex will work to keep taxes low, while understanding the critical need to invest in the future. A husband and a father, he supports strong public safety to protect our city’s families. Alex’s top priority as city councilor is improving the quality of life for all Sioux Falls citizens.

Interested voters can learn more about Alex Jensen at www.jensenforsiouxfalls.com.