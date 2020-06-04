Alex Jensen wins Sioux Falls At-Large City Council seat! Posted on June 3, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — Leave a reply The final results are finally in an entire day later. And in this crazy year of coronavirus, in an election that was extended, and ended up being closer than expected, Alex Jensen has won the race against Theresa Stehly for Sioux Falls City Council! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related