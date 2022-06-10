In the department of the ‘important races,’ I managed to win my place in obscure political history as the victor in my precinct committeeman contest.
Will this lead to bigger and greater things? No. Absolutely not.
2 thoughts on “Almost forget the important race from this last Tuesday..”
Congrats!!
Dominated.
two of the three corners of the Ravnsborg triangle Mr. Roetman and Mr. Tapio went down.