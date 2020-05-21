Am I reading that as an admission that Governor Kristi Noem was correct in her approach to the Coronavirus?

Jonathan Ellis at the Argus Leader is making note of some interesting statistics on Twitter today. And Maybe I’m reading something into it he isn’t intending, but.. I have to say that it sounds an awful lot like Governor Kristi Noem was absolutely correct in her measured approach to the Coronavirus:

This suggests to me that voluntary social distancing behaviors have been successful. And it means I’m optimistic we can live with this thing until reliable medical treatments come online without blowing the economy to smithereens. — Jonathan Ellis (@argusjellis) May 18, 2020