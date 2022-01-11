Amber Arlint files campaign committee for D12 House, Karla Lems moving forward in D16.

This new campaign filing this afternoon piqued my interest, as I hadn’t heard about her entering the race.

State Farm Insurance Agent Amber Arlint has filed paperwork to form a campaign committee to run in District 12, further expanding the primary between State Rep. Greg Jamison, Gary Schuster, and Cole Heisey. I had one local tell me that she might be one of the best new candidates of the year for Sioux Falls.

This makes this race definitely one to watch.

In addition. Karla Lems, who had announced in District 16 before redistricting is moving forward with her candidacy, and has also formed a campaign committee.