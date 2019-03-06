Amended Free Speech Act – HB 1087 passes out of committee 6-3.

The Amended Free Speech Act – House Bill 1087 – passed out of Committee after a negotiated amendment was passed with the participation of proponents, opponents and the Board of Regents to find a reasonable middle ground that everyone could live with.
The amended bill passed on a vote of 6-3.
Despite earlier promises to lead discussions on “ensuring free speech on the state’s college campuses,” Assistant Senate Majority Leader Jim Bolin passed when asked to vote on the measure at first. However, Bolin quickly joined Democrats to oppose guaranteeing free speech on the campuses of our state universities.
The bill now heads to the Senate Floor.
Can you post the changes to the bill?
What happens if the law is broken?
What is the disciplinary actions?
Does the BOR have the authority to force change and accountability?
Something doesn’t seem above board on this.
Nice to see it was amended and passed. But what the heck is Bolin’s excuse? Does he want to be on the Conference Committee ?
Bolin is a huge loser
Terrible vote
Never. Forget.
People in Alcester are p—-d off about what Bolin did here. Very. He won’t get our votes ever agiain.
he needs to vote for this
Bolin screwed the pooch big time.
But let’s win this in the Senate!
Maybe he’ll get smart real quick.
Very Proud of
Majority Leader Kris Langer
Al Novstrup
Brock Greenfield
Jordan Youngberg &
Bob Ewing
And Josh Klumb
Agree. Thanks to Sen. Klumb also.
Remember that every Democrat who has had a chance has voted no to free speech. That tells you something folks.
Let’s get the GOP in the Senate to get this done
What a great victory for the state. It’s hard to believe we have to fight this hard to protect free speech.
It’s also sad every Democrat opposed free speech.
Call your Senators and urge that they vote for free speech!
Either that or the Democrats thought that education was best left to educators whereas their Republican counterparts thought that legislative overreach was a viable strategy for keeping millennials in line to hopefully preserve their supermajority. The Constitution guarantees the right to free speech. No additional laws are required. Don’t think you’re getting your say? Call the ACLU and have your day in court – you know, like how the system is supposed to work.
Rep. Sue Peterson has been Wonder Woman on this bill. She’s basically willed this thing through. Kudos to her.
And the Governor remains silent.
That wouldn’t bother me so much, but this is HER responsibility.
Her office testified in favor this bill today.
Maybe it is because she has never really been on a college campus despite having a college degree.
What a stupid remark! She was attending college until her dad died in a farm accident. Then she left college to go back home and help on the farm.