Amended Free Speech Act – HB 1087 passes out of committee 6-3.

The Amended Free Speech Act – House Bill 1087 – passed out of Committee after a negotiated amendment was passed with the participation of proponents, opponents and the Board of Regents to find a reasonable middle ground that everyone could live with.

The amended bill passed on a vote of 6-3.

Despite earlier promises to lead discussions on “ensuring free speech on the state’s college campuses,” Assistant Senate Majority Leader Jim Bolin passed when asked to vote on the measure at first. However, Bolin quickly joined Democrats to oppose guaranteeing free speech on the campuses of our state universities.

The bill now heads to the Senate Floor.

