Americans for Prosperity Action Announces South Dakota State Legislative Endorsements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP Action) today announced its support for four state legislative candidates running in November’s elections. These individuals earned the support of AFP Action for their dedication to tackling the greatest challenges South Dakotans face.

AFP Action South Dakota is supporting Jessica Castleberry (SD-35), Jon Hansen (HD-25), Chris Johnson (HD-32), and Bethany Soye (HD-09) through a variety of tactics, but most importantly, leaning on the strength of its grassroots activists in reaching voters.

AFP Action Senior Advisor Don Haggar issued the following statement:

“We are excited to throw our full support behind these exceptional candidates. Each of these individuals has demonstrated dedication to expanding opportunity across South Dakota by supporting greater access to quality, affordable health care, expanding educational opportunities for all students, and lowering the tax burden on hardworking families. Our activists look forward to hitting the ground running to elect these principled leaders.”

Senator Jessica Castleberry (SD-35): Sen. Jessica Castleberry has established herself as a principled leader by championing that increases access to quality, affordable health care and provides more educational opportunities for students. Sen. Castleberry also supports smart on crime, soft on taxpayer criminal justice reforms that make our communities safer and allow for more second chances.

Representative Jon Hansen (HD-25): As House Majority Whip, Rep. Jon Hansen has strongly advocated to increase economic opportunity so every South Dakotan has the chance to pursue their American dream. Rep. Hansen has supported tax reform that allows hardworking families keep more of what they earn and reduced red tape to make it easier for businesses to thrive and create jobs. If re-elected, Rep. Hansen will continue championing economic opportunity for all South Dakotans.

Representative Chris Johnson (HD-32): As a member of South Dakota’s House of Representatives, Chris Johnson consistently stands up for fiscal responsibility and champions policies to keep South Dakota’s economy on track. Rep. Johnson has fought to lower taxes and reduce red tape to make it easier for South Dakotans to earn a living. Rep. Johnson has also supported legislation that would increase access to quality, affordable health care and expand educational opportunities for all students.

Bethany Soye (HD-09): AFP Action looks forward to supporting candidate Bethany Soye as she seeks to represent the constituents of House District 9. If elected, Soye will support legislation to expand educational opportunities and increase access to quality health care at a price South Dakotans can afford. Soye will also support smart on crime, soft on taxpayer criminal justice reforms in South Dakota.