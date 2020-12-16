Americans for Prosperity Announces 2021 Legislative Agenda: South Dakota’s Pathway to Prosperity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) today announced their 2021 legislative agenda: South Dakota’s Pathway to Prosperity. AFP-SD will advocate for legislation in three key policy areas that will make South Dakota a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar issued the following statement:

“We are excited to launch our 2021 legislative agenda to help drive long-term solutions to South Dakota’s greatest challenges. During this year’s legislative session, we hope to make important strides in reforming our criminal justice system, expanding educational opportunities for students, and reducing burdensome licensing requirements preventing South Dakotans from reaching their full potential. We stand ready to work with anyone to take our state to the next level and improve lives across the Mount Rushmore state.”

AFP-SD’s Pathway to Prosperity Focuses on Three Policy Areas:

Removing Barriers to Opportunity Improving Education for ALL Students Reforming our Criminal Justice System

