Americans for Prosperity holding pre-legislative meetings around the State this week

AFP-SD to Host 2019 Legislative Agenda Kick-Off Events
Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) will host three events across the state to kick-off its 2019 Legislative Agenda. The events will be hosted in Pierre, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, (The Rapid City Event was held as a Luncheon today, with remaining events in Pierre, and Sioux Falls tomorrow and Thursday)
Specific legislative agenda items for 2019 will be presented at the events.
PIERRE:
WHAT: AFP-SD’s 2019 Legislative Preview Luncheon
WHEN: Wednesday, December 12th, 11:30AM – 1:00PM
WHERE: RedRossa Italian Grille
808 W. Sioux Ave., #200, Pierre, SD 57501
SIOUX FALLS:
WHAT: AFP-SD’s 2019 Legislative Preview Dinner
WHEN: Thursday, December 13th, 6:00PM – 7:30PM
WHERE: Holiday Inn City Centre
100 W. 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
You must RSVP for the events, and you can contact AFP to find out more!