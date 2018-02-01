Americans for Prosperity joins the HB 1073 Campus Free Speech fight! Posted on February 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From my mailbox: Join AFP for the free speech fight here. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Have you guys forgot about the First Amendment? How is this necessary? Because the real problem for you guys is that the Right’s increasing aversion to facts has caused them to be less credible, and when you are less credible you fill shouted down or ostracized.
#ItsTimeToRediscoverFacts!
School policies don’t comply with the First Amendment. That is exactly the problem. This bill’s main purpose is to require the schools to follow the First Amendment.
Doesn’t the First Amendment already require the schools to follow the First Amendment? Has anyone even tried to litigate this, or are we just trying to pass a useless law??
So the First Amendment is not enforceable? Is it completely dependent upon the honor system?
Legislation that complements an Amendment is suppose to facilitate it and not redeclare it.
Do you how much it costs to bring a First Amendment lawsuit Ike? The legislature is trying to fix this to avoid expensive lawsuits that students are ill-equipped to bring.
Ike, it’s concerning how little people care about protecting speech rights.