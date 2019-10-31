Americans for Prosperity Release: Tax Extenders, Ex-Im Bank Rated “O” for Outrageous Waste of Money

Rated “O” for Outrageous Waste of Money

AFP Challenges Congress to End the “Corporate Welfare Horror Show”

Americans for Prosperity today will deliver each member of Congress with a Halloween treat, a horror movie poster urging them to oppose the reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank and the renewal of the so-called “tax extenders.” As part of the multimillion-dollar effort to Unrig the Economy and level the playing field for every American to succeed, the group is also launching a digital video and ads in Washington, DC and across targeted states.

As part of their on-the-ground advocacy efforts, AFP delivered a letter to Congress today, urging them to oppose the EX-IM Bank and tax extenders.

AFP-SD State Director Don Haggar issued the following statement:

“With Senators Thune and Rounds in positions in Congress to lead on many important issues for South Dakotans, our activists are hopeful that both will take the opportunity to unrig our economy and reject crony policies. By rejecting both ‘zombie’ tax extenders and the reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank, taxpayers will win against the horrors of corporate welfare.”

